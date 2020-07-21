Massachusetts moratorium on foreclosures and evictions extended to October

BOSTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker extended the pause on evictions and foreclosures—originally slated to expire August 18—until October 17.

Extending Chapter 65 of the Acts of 2020, which enacted the moratorium, into the Fall will help homeowners and tenants keep their homes as businesses cautiously reopen and people return to work. Still, the administration encourages residents to continue paying rents and mortgages wherever possible.

While most evictions and foreclosures are prohibited, the law does not remove obligations to make rent or mortgage payments. The law:

Prevents landlords from threatening to evict or terminate a lease

Limits court actions on non-essential evictions

Blocks late fees and negative credit reports

Lets landlords pay for certain expenses—not rent—with a security deposit after notifying the tenant

Mandates forbearance for up to 180 days if homeowners with coronavirus hardships request it

Lets lenders and borrowers make alternative agreements on forbearance payments

During the 60-day extension, the Baker Administration will also examine programs or policies to head-off evictions when proceedings resume. So far, the state government has already earmarked close to $50 million for direct payments to landlords and lenders.

