Massachusetts man sentenced to 41 months in prison for drug trafficking

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. Alexander Yaksic, 28, of Everett admitted that bought at least 30 kilograms of MDMA from a seller on the “dark web” and distributed it to customers throughout the United States.

He pled guilty to those charged on October 22, 2019. United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Yaksic to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his 41 months in prison.

