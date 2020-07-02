Massachusetts man charged with arson after allegedly setting off fireworks in work vehicle

Thomas LeBlanc is accused of setting off fireworks in his work vehicle.

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas LeBlanc, 46, of Wrentham, Mass. is facing an arson charge after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says he set off fireworks inside his work vehicle. LeBlanc worked for Northline Utilities.

LeBlanc was extradited back to New York State from the State of Massachusetts where he was being held as a fugitive from justice. He was arraigned before the Town of Wilton Court, and released on his own recognizance.

