Massachusetts man arrested on drug possession charges

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Cobleskill Saturday arrested Andrew VanZandt, 46, of Marlborough, MA after initially being pulled over for a traffic infraction.

Police say they stopped VanZandt on I-88 in the town of Schoharie Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the Trooper reportedly found that VanZandt was impaired at the time and in possession of LSD and Ketamine.

VanZandt also gave Troopers a false identity along with the Michigan Driver’s license of the person he was trying to impersonate, police say.

VanZandt was charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree (C felony)

degree (C felony) Criminal Impersonation 2 nd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Divining while Ability Impaired by Drugs (A misdemeanor)

VanZandt was taken into custody without incident and later arraigned in Schoharie town court. He is due back in court at a later date for further court proceedings.