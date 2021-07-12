Massachusetts man arrested, accused of trying to lure minor for sex

Rodney Lucia, arrested on charges of disseminating indecent material and endangering the welfare of a child.

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Lucia, 49, of Massachusetts on charges of disseminating indecent material and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Lucia following an investigation into disseminating indecent material to a minor in Bethlehem where Lucia is accused of engaging in conversation with a 15-year-old boy which was said to be sexual in nature. During the conversations, Lucia reportedly tried to lure the minor to engage in sexual conduct with him.

Lucia was charged with:

One count of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, (a class D felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A Misdemeanor).

Lucia was arraigned at Bethlehem Town Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. An order of protection was issued for the victim.