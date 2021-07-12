Massachusetts lottery offering promos for National Lottery Week

(WWLP) — Massachusetts Lottery is celebrating National Lottery Week from July 11 through July 17 with incentives, support to communities, and responsible gambling.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the first National Lottery Day was established on July 17, 2018, providing consumers and retail partners with a day of special promotions for lottery products, while celebrating the Lottery as an essential source of unrestricted local aid in the Commonwealth since selling its first ticket in 1972.

“We are proud to see how National Lottery Week has grown to become an annual celebration embraced by lotteries throughout the continent,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “From generating significant funding for valuable initiatives, to providing a source of revenue for business owners, and awarding billions of dollars in prizes to customers who choose to play lottery games as a form of entertainment, there are many reasons to recognize the positive impact that lotteries have in the communities they serve.”

The following promotions (must be 18 or older to participate), include:

Throughout National Lottery Week, a 2X multiplier will be added to Keno Bonus and All or Nothing

Bonus, resulting in more games having a bonus multiplier.

From July 12-17, every non-winning Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club ticket entered through the VIP

Club website or MA Lottery 2nd Chance app will earn an entry for a chance to win a $250 prize in

addition to being entered into the next Massachusetts Millionaires’ Second Chance Drawing.

From July 12-14, enter this free promotion for a chance to win up to $500 by going to

cashwheellive.com. Once entered, tune in Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. for a live show on the Mass

Lottery’s Facebook page and find out if you’re a winner. Five winners will be randomly selected for a

wheel spin to win a prize of $100 to $500.

The Lottery provides support to all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts. with approximately 98 percent of funds generated go directly back into the economy through prizes (73 percent), unrestricted aid for cities and towns (19 percent), and retailer commissions and bonuses (6 percent). The remainder supports Lottery operations, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities, and other benefits.