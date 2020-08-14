Massachusetts launches website to track crime and arrest data from police departments statewide

BOSTON, MA (NEWS10) — The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) Friday launched a website that will reportedly promote accountability and transparency by allowing users to analyze detailed crime and arrest data from across the Commonwealth.

The grant-funded site for Massachusetts Crime Statistics reportedly fulfills a requirement under the criminal justice reform bill signed by Governor Baker will provide the following information:

Options to view annual crime data statewide or by municipality

Theme-based reports on hate crimes and other topics

Detailed quarterly arrestee information by city or town

EOPSS has reportedly pre-populated the site with data from Massachusetts law enforcement agencies that use the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which collectively provide policing services to more than 95% of the Commonwealth’s cities, towns, schools, and hospitals.

Officials say additional data will become available as more agencies and municipal police departments throughout the Commonwealth adopt the NIBRS system and submit regular reports. Massachusetts State Police are currently said to be in the process of transitioning to NIBRS reporting, and in the interim are making their data available to the public through an external link on the crime statistics landing page. State Police reportedly expect to be fully NIBRS-compatible in December, at which time their data will be directly accessible through the EOPSS site.

“This site leverages information technology to promote transparency and accountability,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco. “It will serve as a valuable tool for researchers, municipal leaders, and residents alike.”

The site was reportedly funded through a grant from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Office of Justice Programs, and US Department of Justice.

