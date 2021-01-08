Massachusetts governor, officials issue statement on Boston State House Security

BOSTON (WWLP) — The police presence around Governor Charlie Baker’s office is heavier than normal, even though Baker said there was still no threat to public safety.

The State House has been the location of many pro-Trump protests in the past, most of them were civil. As of right now, no demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Boston or in other parts of the Commonwealth.

Governor Baker used words like appalling and disgraceful to describe the violent breach of the Capitol building. He’s hoping that Washington lawmakers will do whatever they can to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano issued the following joint statement: