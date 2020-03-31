Massachusetts Governor Baker extends non-essential business closure

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker extended the closure of non-essential businesses on Tuesday until May 4.

Businesses and organizations not on the list of essential services are encouraged to continue operations through remote means that do not require workers, customers, or the public to enter or appear at the brick-and-mortar premises closed by the order.

The executive order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

As part of the extension, the state reorganized the list of essential businesses.

As part of the reorganization, there are new policies for hotels and motels and short-term rentals. Short-term rentals, including hotels and motels, may only be used for efforts related to fighting COVID-19, like front line health workers or individuals, or for Massachusetts residents who have been otherwise displaced from their residences.

A pilot project that allows for safe, on-site testing of symptomatic residents of nursing and rest homes with a quick turnaround is also being tested.

The stay-at-home advisory remains in effect in Massachusetts.

