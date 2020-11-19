Massachusetts Gov. Baker: Not following travel restrictions causes long testing lines

BOSTON (WWLP) — The lines at Massachusetts testing sites are hours-long, forcing some people to give up on being tested altogether.

The governor did acknowledge that this is a problem, but he deflected by saying he believes the issue is with people are ignoring the state’s travel guidelines and getting tested before they go away for Thanksgiving.

During his news conference on Wednesday, the governor spent at least 15 minutes reiterating the state’s travel guidelines. Which asks Massachusetts residents to stay home and only celebrate with immediate family.

Indoor gatherings in the Commonwealth are capped at 10 people a restriction that Baker believes many people are choosing to ignore.

“But part of what I’m concerned about here is it’s pretty clear based on those lines that a lot of people are going to travel over the holidays and there’s not much at this point that we can do other than say we think that’s not a great idea,” Baker said.

Right now, only travelers from Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are exempt from the state’s travel restrictions.

If do you plan to travel to a high-risk state, you must present a negative COVID test 72 hours before coming back to Massachusetts or quarantine for 14 days.

Failure to comply with these rules could result in a $500 fine each day.