Massachusetts gets 1M+ masks on Patriots jet

(CNN) — The New England Patriots Organization is living up to to its name in a big way.

A team plane is delivering badly needed N-95 masks to Boston for workers battling the coronavirus.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordered the masks from China. He took to Twitter with a photo of the plane being loaded with medical supplies.

Baker wrote in part, “Massachusetts is set to receive over one million N-95 masks for our frontline workers.” The Governor thanked the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft for their help.

According to a source, Baker is frustrated the Federal Government outbid him on items that were en route to his state. He worked with Kraft and the Patriots to get the supplies brought over from China.

