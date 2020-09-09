Massachusetts expects general election mail-in ballots to be higher than primaries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Secretary of State William Galvin said widespread mail-in voting was a “great success” during the primaries, but some things will need to change before November.

The amount of mail-in ballots for the general election is expected to be even higher than it was for the primaries. Secretary William Galvin said he would not be seeking any legislative changes to the vote-by-mail process but would be making some procedural adjustments.

He added that he will be talking with local clerks about best practices and lessons learned from the primary.

Unlike in the primary, when mail-in or early ballots had to be received by 8 p.m. on election night to count, a new law allows for ballots to arrive up until 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election, as long as they were postmarked by election day.

Applications for mail-in ballots will begin to go out to registered voters by the end of this week.

An online portal for voters to request early and absentee ballots should be accessible by the end of the month.

