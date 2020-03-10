Massachusetts declares state of emergency, cites coronavirus

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Baker declared the emergency as the number who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus jumped to 92.

Seventy of those diagnoses are linked to a meeting held by biotech company Biogen at a downtown Boston hotel.

The Baker-Polito administration also announced new protocols for government employees to slow the spread of COVID-19. The executive branch will discontinue travel across state lines, reschedule conferences and seminars, and encourage sick employees to stay home.

The state says regular government business will proceed as usual.

I urge employers and other large organizations to follow our example and limit or eliminate non-essential travel, limit or eliminate large events where possible, and explore telework where appropriate for your organization. Statement from Gov. Baker

The state of emergency comes just one day after Boston canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the Boston Marathon is still set for April 20, expecting over 30,000 runners and as many as a million spectators.

LATEST STORIES: