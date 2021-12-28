Massachusetts COVID report tops 1 million cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 63 new confirmed deaths and 9,228 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total up above the one million patient threshold.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 3,941
- 5-9 years: 5,497
- 10-14 years: 5,366
- 15-19 years: 4,879
- 20-29 years: 11,466
- 30-39 years: 10,759
- 40-49 years: 8,172
- 50-59 years: 7,576
- 60-69 years: 5,029
- 70-79 years: 2,088
- 80+ years: 1,058
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 70,320 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,943,935 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 19,063 new individuals have tested positive with 3,220,432 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 1,707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 381 patients that are in intensive care units and 250 patients intubated. There are 528 patients of the 1,707 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 9,228
- Total Cases: 1,002,266
- New Deaths: 63
- Total Deaths: 19,692
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 1,122
- Total Cases: 77,394
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 446
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 87
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,794
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 341
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,023
- Total Confirmed Cases: 82,745
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,748
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 154
- Total Confirmed Cases: 15,324
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 343
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 103
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,304
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Higher education
There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.