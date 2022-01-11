Massachusetts COVID report: 53 new deaths, 60,986 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 53 new confirmed deaths and 60,986 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts since Friday.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 8,042
- 5-9 years: 7,666
- 10-14 years: 8,662
- 15-19 years: 11,249
- 20-29 years: 33,338
- 30-39 years: 27,456
- 40-49 years: 19,323
- 50-59 years: 16,867
- 60-69 years: 9,387
- 70-79 years: 3,837
- 80+ years: 2,066
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 298,689 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,160,641 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 48,657 new individuals have tested positive with 3,468,525 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 2,923 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 432 patients that are in intensive care units, 273 patients intubated and 1,293 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 60,986
- Total Cases: 1,247,123
- New Deaths: 53
- Total Deaths: 20,159
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 3,729
- Total Cases: 97,520
- New Deaths: 22
- Total Deaths: 484
Vaccinations
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,114,885
- Booster doses administered: 2,257,601
COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals
- 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 845
- Total Confirmed Cases: 15,858
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 350
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 5,724
- Total Confirmed Cases: 104,311
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,794
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,063
- Total Confirmed Cases: 18,842
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 454
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,863
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133
Higher education
There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.