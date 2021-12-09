Massachusetts COVID report: 12 new deaths, 5,403 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 5,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 2,787
- 5-9 years: 4,300
- 10-14 years: 3,960
- 15-19 years: 2,975
- 20-29 years: 4,648
- 30-39 years: 7,325
- 40-49 years: 7,497
- 50-59 years: 5,830
- 60-69 years: 3,670
- 70-79 years: 1,680
- 80+ years: 968
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 120,207 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,243,064 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 28,928 new individuals have tested positive with 2,817,972 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 1,204 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 252 patients that are in intensive care units and 144 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,204 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 5,403
- Total Cases: 890,951
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 19,163
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 517
- Total Cases: 66,938
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 416
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 83
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,368
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 349
- Total Confirmed Cases: 73,339
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,712
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 98
- Total Confirmed Cases: 13.241
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,371
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126
Higher education
There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.