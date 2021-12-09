Massachusetts COVID report: 12 new deaths, 5,403 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 5,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 2,787

5-9 years: 4,300

10-14 years: 3,960

15-19 years: 2,975

20-29 years: 4,648

30-39 years: 7,325

40-49 years: 7,497

50-59 years: 5,830

60-69 years: 3,670

70-79 years: 1,680

80+ years: 968

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 120,207 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,243,064 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 28,928 new individuals have tested positive with 2,817,972 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.99%

Hospitalizations

There are 1,204 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 252 patients that are in intensive care units and 144 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,204 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 5,403

Total Cases: 890,951

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 19,163

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 517

Total Cases: 66,938

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 416

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,368

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 349

Total Confirmed Cases: 73,339

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,712

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 98

Total Confirmed Cases: 13.241

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,371

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Higher education

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.