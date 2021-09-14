Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 19 new deaths, 4,752 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 4,752 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,054
  • 5-9 years: 1,320
  • 10-14 years: 1,302
  • 15-19 years: 1,419
  • 20-29 years: 4,335
  • 30-39 years: 3,460
  • 40-49 years: 2,473
  • 50-59 years: 2,330
  • 60-69 years: 1,587
  • 70-79 years: 860
  • 80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 242,837 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,142,201 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,430 new individuals have tested positive with 1,842,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.22%

Hospitalizations:

There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 170 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 180 patients of the 675 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,752
  • Total Cases: 730,111
  • New Deaths: 19
  • Total Deaths: 17,991

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 333
  • Total Cases: 51,996
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 572
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 59,452
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,576

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 236
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,446
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 57
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,994
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 79
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,718
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.

