Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 19 new deaths, 4,752 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 19 new confirmed deaths and 4,752 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s report is a combination of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday’s reports.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,054

5-9 years: 1,320

10-14 years: 1,302

15-19 years: 1,419

20-29 years: 4,335

30-39 years: 3,460

40-49 years: 2,473

50-59 years: 2,330

60-69 years: 1,587

70-79 years: 860

80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 242,837 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,142,201 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 20,430 new individuals have tested positive with 1,842,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.22%

Hospitalizations:

There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 170 patients that are in intensive care units and 88 patients intubated. There are 180 patients of the 675 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,752

Total Cases: 730,111

New Deaths: 19

Total Deaths: 17,991

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 333

Total Cases: 51,996

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 572

Total Confirmed Cases: 59,452

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,576

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 236

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,446

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 57

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,994

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 79

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,718

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Higher Education:

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.