Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: No new deaths, 472 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported no new confirmed deaths and 472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following communities in the “red zone”:

Chicopee

Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 861

5-9 years: 1,055

10-14 years: 1,263

15-19 years: 1,753

20-29 years: 2,969

30-39 years: 2,527

40-49 years: 1,893

50-59 years: 1,788

60-69 years: 902

70-79 years: 304

80+ years: 194

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 41,692 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,040,242 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,661 new individuals have tested positive with 1,242,761 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.32%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 441 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 117 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Monday, 81.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 73% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,183 medical/surgical beds with 981 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 472

Total Cases: 654,108

Estimated Active Cases: 17,519

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 17,344

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 83

Total Cases: 44,319

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 354

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,433

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,500

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,058

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 3

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,526

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,441

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Higher Education:

There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.

Massachusetts surpasses 3 million full vaccinations

More than 3 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the latest major milestone in the state’s vaccination campaign.

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 3,005,473 Bay Staters are now fully vaccinated, 42,356 more than in Monday’s daily report.

The number of residents fully vaccinated represents more than 54 percent of the roughly 5.5 million adults in Massachusetts and is three-quarters of the way to the baseline goal of 4 million full vaccinations the Baker administration targeted earlier this spring.

As of Tuesday’s report, 3,844,100 Massachusetts residents had received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 225,490 received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Bay State has received 8,172,240 doses since its rollout began in December, 83.8 percent of which have made it into arms.