Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 5 new deaths, 494 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 494 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

There are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to the weekly report released by state health officials.

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 712

5-9 years: 927

10-14 years: 1,130

15-19 years: 1,450

20-29 years: 2,159

30-39 years: 1,902

40-49 years: 1,497

50-59 years: 1,314

60-69 years: 669

70-79 years: 266

80+ years: 173

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 16,558 total clusters involving 16,091 confirmed cases and 1,263 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 15,746 total clusters, 4,799 new clusters between April 11 through May 8, and 10,947 ongoing clusters prior to April 11.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 44,094 new tests were performed with an overall of 22,364,388 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,282 new individuals have tested positive with 1,273,740 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.34 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.00%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 337 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 97 patients that are in intensive care units and 55 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 55-years-old.

As of Sunday, 81.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 69% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,171 medical/surgical beds with 921 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 150 beds and 69 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 494

Total Cases: 656,838

Estimated Active Cases: 14,146

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 17,394

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 55

Total Cases: 45,201

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 359

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,771

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,510

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,103

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,547

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,485

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Higher Education:

There are 163 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 147,942 new tests reported with a total of 7,532,231 tests performed.