Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 43 new deaths, 2,912 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 22,912 ,263 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Granby, Hampden, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Springfield, Ware, and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 6,401

20-29 years: 5,378

30-39 years: 3,748

40-49 years: 3,239

50-59 years: 3,301

60-69 years: 1,964

70-79 years: 657

80+ years: 286

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 113,587 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,252,065 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,235,010 tests were first time tests and 14,017,055 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,350 new individuals have tested positive with 663,515 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.29 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.36%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 163 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Monday, 80.3% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,164 medical/surgical beds with 887 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,912

Total Cases: 607,967

Estimated Active Cases: 35,167

New Deaths: 43

Total Deaths: 16,981

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 76

Total Cases: 38,253

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 344

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 255

Total Confirmed Cases: 46,719

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,458

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 53

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,481

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 30

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,275

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 109

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,685

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 279

Higher Education:

There are 879 new cases in the last week with a total of 15,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 267,776 new tests reported with a total of 6,125,528 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: