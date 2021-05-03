Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 4 new deaths, 786 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 4 newly confirmed deaths and 786 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 5 communities in the “red zone”:

Chicopee

Hampden

Palmer

Southwick

Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,042

5-9 years: 1,156

10-14 years: 1,396

15-19 years: 2,037

20-29 years: 3,988

30-39 years: 3,208

40-49 years: 2,402

50-59 years: 2,381

60-69 years: 1,245

70-79 years: 366

80+ years: 226

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,714 total clusters out of 23,180 confirmed cases and 1,839 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,847 total clusters, 7,296 new clusters between March 28 through April 24, and 9,551 ongoing clusters prior to March 28.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,480 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,509,976 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,987 new individuals have tested positive with 1,197,541 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.24 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.49%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 525 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 81 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Sunday, 86.7% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,177 medical/surgical beds with 913 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 786

Total Cases: 647,768

Estimated Active Cases: 24,104

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 17,270

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 107

Total Cases: 43,404

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 351

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 50,846

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,496

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,969

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,480

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,338

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

https://memamaps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=9ef7ef55e4644af29e9ca07bfe6a509f

Higher Education:

There are 324 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 247,684 new tests reported with a total of 7,138,449 tests performed.