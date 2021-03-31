Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 18 new deaths, 1,683 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 newly confirmed deaths and 1,683 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,316
- 20-29 years: 4,137
- 30-39 years: 3,272
- 40-49 years: 2,807
- 50-59 years: 2,487
- 60-69 years: 2,769
- 70-79 years: 627
- 80+ years: 281
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 59,818 new tests were performed with an overall of 18,705,555 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,173,857 tests were first time tests and 13,531,698 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,473 new individuals have tested positive with 647,319 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.27 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.55%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 711 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 172 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 63-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 82.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,206 medical/surgical beds with 1,000 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 92 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,683
- Total Cases: 595,925
- Estimated Active Cases: 31,298
- New Deaths: 18
- Total Deaths: 16,808
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 367
- Total Cases: 37,156
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 340
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 173
- Total Confirmed Cases: 45,670
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,443
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 35
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,298
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,195
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 107
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 18
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,459
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 275
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 598 new cases in the last week with a total of 14,415 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 204,188 new tests reported with a total of 5,857,752 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,912
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,934