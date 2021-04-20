Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 18 new deaths, 1,236 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 newly confirmed deaths and 1,236 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, Holyoke, Lee, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Williamstown.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,235

5-9 years: 1,469

10-14 years: 1,816

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 5,942

30-39 years: 4,419

40-49 years: 3,227

50-59 years: 3,155

60-69 years: 1,924

70-79 years: 546

80+ years: 287

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,939 total clusters out of 25,747 confirmed cases and 1,649 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 17,052 total clusters, 8,427 new clusters between March 14 through April 10, and 8,625 ongoing clusters prior to March 14.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 38,921 new tests were performed with an overall of 20,470,233 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,274 new individuals have tested positive with 705,940 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.04%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 705 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 163 patients that are in intensive care units and 95 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.

As of Monday, 81.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,176 medical/surgical beds with 871 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,236

Total Cases: 632,707

Estimated Active Cases: 41,267

New Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 17,135

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 81

Total Cases: 41,267

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 346

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 144

Total Confirmed Cases: 49,135

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,481

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,778

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 290

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,385

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 111

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,079

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 282

Higher Education:

There are 626 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 271,465 new tests reported with a total of 6,652,582 tests performed.