Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 14 new deaths, 446 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 newly confirmed deaths and 446 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following communities in the “red zone”:

Chicopee

Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 861

5-9 years: 1,055

10-14 years: 1,263

15-19 years: 1,753

20-29 years: 2,969

30-39 years: 2,527

40-49 years: 1,893

50-59 years: 1,788

60-69 years: 902

70-79 years: 304

80+ years: 194

Clusters of COVID-19

There are currently 17,347 total clusters out of 20,039 confirmed cases and 1,479 close contacts. Households are the highest exposure setting with 16,513 total clusters, 6,183 new clusters between April 4 through May 1, and 10,330 ongoing clusters prior to April 4.

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 23,693 new tests were performed with an overall of 21,998,550 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,197 new individuals have tested positive with 1,239,100 total tests reported.

The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.25 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.26%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 427 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 117 patients that are in intensive care units and 77 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 60-years-old.

As of Monday, 80.4% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 71% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,183 medical/surgical beds with 946 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 89 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 446

Total Cases: 653,636

Estimated Active Cases: 18,441

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 17,344

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 28

Total Cases: 44,236

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 354

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 51,410

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,500

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,056

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 294

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 2

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,523

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,437

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 285

Higher Education:

There are 203 new cases in the last week with a total of 17,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,324 new tests reported with a total of 7,345,773 tests performed.