Massachusetts COVID report: 54 new deaths, 27,612 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 54 new confirmed deaths and 27,612 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID cases by age
- 0-4 years: 8,042
- 5-9 years: 7,666
- 10-14 years: 8,662
- 15-19 years: 11,249
- 20-29 years: 33,338
- 30-39 years: 27,456
- 40-49 years: 19,323
- 50-59 years: 16,867
- 60-69 years: 9,387
- 70-79 years: 3,837
- 80+ years: 2,066
Testing
According to the Department of Public Health, 138,316 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,631,691 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 31,430 new individuals have tested positive with 3,356,542 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations
There are 2,426 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 427 patients that are in intensive care units, 265 patients intubated and 973 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID cases
- New Cases: 27,612
- Total Cases: 1,135,380
- New Deaths: 54
- Total Deaths: 20,008
Probable COVID cases
- New Cases: 3,198
- Total Cases: 87,974
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 456
Vaccinations
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,102,405
- 5,217 increase from yesterday
- Booster doses administered: 2,190,923
- 28,401 increase from yesterday
COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals
- 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Berkshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 292
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,365
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Hampden County
- New Confirmed Cases: 2,472
- Total Confirmed Cases: 94,770
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,774
Hampshire County
- New Confirmed Cases: 331
- Total Confirmed Cases: 16,888
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 352
Franklin County
- New Confirmed Cases:185
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,071
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher education
There are 2,136 new cases in the last week with a total of 34,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 52,110 new tests reported with a total of 12,792,429.