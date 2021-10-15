Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,560 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,560 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

0-4 years: 1,026

5-9 years: 1,506

10-14 years: 1,693

15-19 years: 1,256

20-29 years: 2,834

30-39 years: 2,857

40-49 years: 2,248

50-59 years: 2,128

60-69 years: 1,638

70-79 years: 872

80+ years: 468

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 107,844 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,779,994 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,929 new individuals have tested positive with 2,146,165 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.03%

Hospitalizations

There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 142 patients that are in intensive care units and 83 patients intubated. There are 207 patients of the 567 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

New Cases: 1,560

Total Cases: 775,963

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 18,427

Probable COVID cases

New Cases: 229

Total Cases: 55,699

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 389

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,434

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 316

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 132

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,303

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,640

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,434

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,348

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.