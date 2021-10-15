Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,560 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,560 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 1,026
  • 5-9 years: 1,506
  • 10-14 years: 1,693
  • 15-19 years: 1,256
  • 20-29 years: 2,834
  • 30-39 years: 2,857
  • 40-49 years: 2,248
  • 50-59 years: 2,128
  • 60-69 years: 1,638
  • 70-79 years: 872
  • 80+ years: 468

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 107,844 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,779,994 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,929 new individuals have tested positive with 2,146,165 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.03%

Hospitalizations

There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 142 patients that are in intensive care units and 83 patients intubated. There are 207 patients of the 567 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 1,560
  • Total Cases: 775,963
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 18,427

Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 229
  • Total Cases: 55,699
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 389

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 22
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,434
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 316

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 132
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 64,303
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,640

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 32
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,434
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,348
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Higher education

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

