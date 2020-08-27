Massachusetts court rules against extra time to count votes

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday against granting additional time to count mail-in ballots in the state’s September 1 primary election, despite worries about the coronavirus and concerns about Postal Service delays.
The case was brought by Becky Grossman, a candidate in the Democratic primary for the 4th congressional district seat. Grossman argued the deadline for counting mail-in ballots should be extended ten days after the September 1 election, provided the ballots were postmarked in time.
The court concluded the September 1 deadline is constitutional, noting changes to laws adopted this year have expanded voting options rather than limiting them.
