Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker tours MBTA Blue Line

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Wednesday.

Baker will join Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak at the Maverick Station to tour the construction on the the Blue Line in East Boston. An update on the coronavirus pandemic will be provided live around 11:00 p.m.

According to MBTA.com, shuttle buses replaced the Blue Line service between Bowdoin and the Airport Stations for service from May 18 – May 31 for track replacement and infrastructure work.

Affected Stops:

  • Airport
  • Maverick
  • Aquarium
  • State
  • Government Center
  • Bowdoin

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the nation’s fourth-busiest public transit system, is running a modified schedule. According to the Associated Press, transit systems face plunging ridership amid virus fears.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 93,693 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,473 deaths as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

