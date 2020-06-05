Massachusetts coronavirus update: Governor Baker tours LabCentral, to provide COVID-19 update

News
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live on WWLP.com at 2PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit LabCentral in Cambridge Friday afternoon where they have a shared laboratory space.

Governor Baker to provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at 2:00 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, LabCentral is a shared laboratory space where resident companies have transitioned their operations to address COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are now 69,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

MAP: LabCentral

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak