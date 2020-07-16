BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday.
Baker will be joined with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House around noon.
The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,152 deaths as of Wednesday.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Fulton County woman purposely crashed into ex’s car, police say
- Massachusetts coronavirus update: Gov. Baker and officials hold Thursday news conference in Boston
- Schenectady emergency responders honored, Fire Department recognized
- Civil War statue honoring Saratoga’s 77th Infantry found smashed in Congress Park
- Closest images ever taken of the sun released, reveal ‘campfires’ near surface