Massachusetts coronavirus update: Gov. Baker and officials hold Thursday news conference in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House around noon.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,152 deaths as of Wednesday.

