Massachusetts coronavirus projections and response

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The COVID-19 Response Command Center outlined the projections for coronavirus infection in the Bay State on Thursday. The projections are based on information gathered from medical professionals and work done with Harvard University, University of Guelph and Northeastern.

The model’s projections are based on the experience of Wuhan, China, but experts say Massachusetts’ trajectory could differ due to lower population density, lower smoking rates, and earlier social distancing measures.

The latest projections say that the number of confirmed cases could vary from 47,000 to 172,000. They project a hospitalization apex between April 10 through April 20.

The current projected fatality rate in Massachusetts is 1.5% of those infected.

The Command Center is working with hospitals to increase bed capacity by 750 to 1,000 by using field medical hospitals and other alternate care sites. They are also working to significantly increase ICU bed numbers.

The Baker Administration has identified additional possible sites for Field Medical Stations including the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Joint Base Cape Cod, Springfield’s Mass Mutual Building and other smaller locations. A contractor has been secured who can build out sites once a healthcare partner has been finalized.

The Command Center is also securing 1,000 beds for step-down care options in nursing facilities for stabilized COVID-19 positive patients who can be transferred out of the hospital.

