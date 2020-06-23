Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts releases extensive plan for fall 2020 semester

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10)- Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) is the latest local college to offer a blended approach to courses for the fall 2020 semester. The college says they will send students home and conduct classes online midway through the semester.

MCLA’s plan includes staggered classroom attendance to reduce the number of students, combined with online elements. They also say they will be sending students home for the semester before the Thanksgiving holiday at which time all classes will be moved to an online format.

As a community, we have a shared responsibility to keep one another safe. MCLA will require all

community members to wear face coverings on campus, respect social distancing guidelines, adhere to CDC recommendations around hygiene, and stay home if they are not feeling well. We know that some of you have underlying health issues; that necessitates an even greater responsibility to our community and from our leadership to mitigate exposure to COVID-19. I am confident that together, we will do everything possible to keep our community as safe as possible. James F. Birge, Ph.D.

MCLA President

The college is taking extensive precautions to make sure they have a plan in place for students staying on campus. Students will be housed one individual per room and will receive a kit upon arrival with several masks, hand sanitizer, a thermometer, tissues, a touchless door opener, and educational materials.

MCLA is also holding 18 beds in six townhouses to be used for quarantine. They say no decision has been made yet about athletic programs. The complete plan can be found on MCLA’s website.

LATEST STORIES