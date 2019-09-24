Massachusetts cities ranked among best places to retire

(NEWS10) – Thinking of retirement? Well the days of moving South may be over.

According to ChamberofCommerce.org’s top 100 cities to retire in 2019, the best places may just be in the Northeast. The list ranked the best cities for retirees based on variables such as cost of living, crime levels, and quality of life.

Here are the top 10 on the list. Massachusetts taking four of the top spots, Rhode Island taking two, and New York getting a mention as well.

New Bedford, Massachusetts Quincy, Massachusetts Warwick, Rhode Island New York, New York Fall River, Massachusetts Troy, Michigan Cambridge, Massachusetts Livonia, Michigan Cranston, Rhode Island Largo, Florida

You can see the full list of the 100 best cities for retirees here.