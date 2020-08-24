Massachusetts approved for Lost Wages Assistance grant

BOSTON, MA, (NEWS10) – Massachusetts has been approved for the Lost Wages Assistance program. The Commonwealth will now receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide an extra $300 a week in unemployment assistance.

The extra money will go to claimants eligible for the three weeks ending August 1, August 8, and August 15.

The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance says it expects to quickly deliver retroactive funds to eligible claimants over the coming weeks.

The state submitted its application last week.

President Trump introduced LWA on August 8, to replace the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit, which expired July 31.

