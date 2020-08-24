Massachusetts approved for Lost Wages Assistance grant

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA, (NEWS10) – Massachusetts has been approved for the Lost Wages Assistance program. The Commonwealth will now receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide an extra $300 a week in unemployment assistance.

The extra money will go to claimants eligible for the three weeks ending August 1, August 8, and August 15.

The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance says it expects to quickly deliver retroactive funds to eligible claimants over the coming weeks.

The state submitted its application last week.

President Trump introduced LWA on August 8, to replace the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit, which expired July 31.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga