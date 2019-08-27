Mass. woman dies from rare mosquito-borne illness

BOSTON (NEWS10) — Health officials in Massachusetts said a rare, mosquito-borne illness is to blame for the death of a woman in Boston.

The woman contracted the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, or EEE. It happens when a mosquito bites an animal with the virus and then bites a person.

The Department of Public Health confirmed that this is the fourth case of EEE.

Officials said to continue using mosquito repellent, and those in high and critical risk communities should consider staying indoors during the dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.