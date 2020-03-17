Mass. woman celebrates 100th birthday from nursing home

STERLING, Mass. (NEWS10) — Celebrating your 100th birthday is nothing to sneeze at, but with the coronavirus pandemic, a Massachusetts woman had to celebrate the milestone a little different.
Millie Erickson lives in a nursing home, which recently tightened its visitation policy so the residents were safe from the illness.
But because it was such a special occasion, the home and Millie’s family found a work-around so she could celebrate her big day.
