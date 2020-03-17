Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Mass. woman celebrates 100th birthday from nursing home

News
Posted: / Updated:

STERLING, Mass. (NEWS10) — Celebrating your 100th birthday is nothing to sneeze at, but with the coronavirus pandemic, a Massachusetts woman had to celebrate the milestone a little different.

Millie Erickson lives in a nursing home, which recently tightened its visitation policy so the residents were safe from the illness.

But because it was such a special occasion, the home and Millie’s family found a work-around so she could celebrate her big day.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak