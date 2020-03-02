Mass. school offering students gift cards for vape pens

SALEM, Mass — A school in Salem, Massachusetts is offering students $50 gift cards in exchange for vape pens and other e-cigarette paraphernalia, as part of a new buyback program.

According to Boston news station WHDH, the city is offering students at the Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, New Liberty Innovation School, and Salem Prep High School $50 gift cards to Target, Market Basket, Stop & Shop and other local businesses. Students can turn in their pens and devices to the Salem High School’s Teen Heath Center.

The anti-vaping program also requires students to attend four 45 minute vaping-cessation support sessions at the school’s teem health center to receive a gift card.