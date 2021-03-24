Wrong-way crash deaths increase in Massachusetts

(WWLP) — Deaths from wrong-way crashes have been increasing in the Commonwealth.

According to AAA, in Massachusetts, the rate of deadly wrong-way crashes on divided highways has increased by more than double the national rate between 2015 and 2018, averaging 500 deaths a year.

Alcohol impairment, older age, and driving without a passenger have increased the risk of wrong-way crashes.

Sandra Marsian, vice president of AAA Northeast Pioneer Valley, said, “There are also additional factors such as not paying attention to where you are going because you are distracted by something that going on in the vehicle or it could be you touching your phone. Distracting driving is a key factor.”

