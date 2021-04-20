Wrong-way car crashes increasing in Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — There have been deadly wrong-way crashes recently in the state, including one in Holyoke that killed one woman, and another over the weekend in Sturbridge resulting in three deaths.

NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield spoke with Danusia Liszka, Spokesperson for Chicopee Police Department, about how to avoid wrong-way crashes. They said to avoid anything that can distract you while you are driving, and remember holding your phone is illegal in Massachusetts.

According to a report by AAA, in Massachusetts, the rate of deadly wrong-way crashes on divided highways has increased by more than double the national rate. These stats are between 2015 and 2018, averaging 500 deaths a year. Alcohol impairment, older age, and driving without a passenger increase the risk of wrong-way crashes.