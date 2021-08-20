World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast affecting downtown Springfield traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As crews begin to set up for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, traffic in downtown Springfield will start to be rerouted starting Friday.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, when a long breakfast table will line Main Street between State and Bridge Streets, to The Fort Restaurant. A breakfast of pancakes, syrup, bacon, milk, juice, coffee, and water will be $3 for adults, and free for those under 18.

Last year, the pandemic canceled 2020’s edition of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast. It’s typically a May event, but the Spirit of Springfield worked things out with the health department to hold it now, just before the school year starts.

“The pancake breakfast had always been in May to celebrate the anniversary of the City’s founding which was May 14, 1636. So we always held it in May but we were fortunate to be given this date to produce it,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.

She said the turnout for the Star-Spangled Springfield Fourth of July celebration may have been the largest ever, so the expectation is that this event, could also see record crowds.

At 10 a.m. Friday, barricades were placed at Main Street’s intersections with Bridge Street and State Street. Traffic will be allowed to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue, and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way, until Saturday at 4 a.m.

There will be three large tents along the street, but there will be COVID precautions taken. “The table runs 1,500 feet so there are plenty of room to spread out. Just so you know we are in constant conversation with the health department. It’s up to the individual to make their own decision,” said Matt.

There will be hand sanitizer stations, and you’ll be given individual utensils. Masks won’t be a requirement, but they’ll be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals. The hope is that they’ll choose to get vaccinated there.

“A little twist this year, we’ve added a vaccination site along with Health New England and Baystate Medical Center. Children 12 and up and adults can get a breakfast and a vaccine at the same time,” said Paul Picknelly, the president of Monarch Enterprises.

Baystate Health will be administering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in front of Monarch Place. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a goody bag, including two tickets to Six Flags New England. In Court Square, Caring Health Center will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Recipients will receive a $25 gift card to Big Y, Stop & Shop, or Walgreens.