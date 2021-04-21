Williamstown nursing home settles with AG’s office for health, safety violations

BOSTON (WWLP) – The owners of a Williamstown nursing home have reached a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office following allegations of failing to provide adequate care to residents and not hiring employees to meet specialized needs.

SB Operating Company, LLC, the former corporate owner of Sweet Brook of Williamstown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Sweet Brook), and its owners agreed pay $110,000 to resolve the AG’s allegations and the owners will agree to not own or operate any long-term care facility in the state for 10 years. Sweet Brook closed permanently in August 2020.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health referred complaints they received about resident safety at the facility to the AG’s office for investigation. The AG’s investigation found that, between April 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019, Sweet Brook allegedly admitted residents with violent or hypersexual behavioral tendencies without having adequately trained staff members to properly care for them. Sweet Brook also allegedly admitted bariatric, or obese, residents without having proper equipment and enough trained staff to meet their needs. The AG’s Office further alleges that staff failed to properly prevent the development of pressure ulcers on residents.

The AG’s Office alleges that Sweet Brook’s conduct was in violation of federal and state regulations protecting residents of long-term care facilities, which constitute violations of the state consumer protection statute, G.L. c. 93A, as well as the state civil abuse and neglect statute, G.L. c. 111, §72K.

Members of the public who are aware of similar practices by other nursing homes or health care providers should call the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division at (617) 963-2360 or file a complaint through DPH’s website.