Why are Americans quitting their jobs in record numbers?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Businesses are having a hard enough time filling existing open positions, but now Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. This past August 3% of the nation’s workforce quit.

The Labor Department said it’s the highest on record dating back to December 2000. Some say the jump strongly suggests that fear of the delta variant is partly responsible for the shortfall in workers. COVID cases have recently been on the decline nationally, but some health care professionals worry about another rise during the colder months.

“It feels like we are not even getting our fundamentals right,” said Massachusetts State Sen. Adam Hinds. “The obstacles for work, childcare that is unaffordable and inaccessible, or transportation that is not giving folks what we need.”

Between Smith and Wesson announcing its relocation to Tennessee and the pandemic, Massachusetts lawmakers say the job creation issues highlight weaknesses in our system. “It has taken a lot of the air out of the roomsaid State Sen. Adam Gomez. “In western Massachusetts, we want to encourage other companies to come here and make sure they are paying livable wages.”

The nationwide unemployment rate is close to the state’s overall rate at nearly 5%.