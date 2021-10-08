When western Massachusetts expects to start seeing fall foliage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — This week, fall foliage is starting to or has already reached peak colors throughout the Capital Region and into the Berkshires and the Pioneer Valley in Western Massachusetts.

Areas that are hitting peak right now are higher elevation areas, like the Berkshires. Also, most of Franklin County is peaking.

The areas nearing peak are the lower elevation areas, like the Connecticut River Valley. Hampden County still has a little time to go before we reach its total peak. And by some estimates, the Catskills and Adirondacks are already past peak.

Much of the area still hasn’t reached the color crescendo yet, because there haven’t been enough frosty nights to catalyze the change.

