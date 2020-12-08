What causes wet, heavy snow rather than light, fluffy snow?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Parts of western Massachusetts saw nearly a foot of snow this past weekend, mainly in eastern areas close to Worcester County. Whether you saw 6 inches, or 11 inches, it was a very heavy snow to shovel and clean up.

There’s a reason why some snow is wet and heavy, while other storms bring light, fluffy snow. It all has to do with the amount of liquid within the snow, which relates to how temperatures change from the ground to higher in the sky.

If the temperature from the ground to way up in the sky is below freezing throughout, the snow will stay cold all the way down to the ground, and will have low liquid content. But, if the temperature is just above freezing anywhere above the ground, the snow will melt partially, and fall as wet snow with a high liquid content. The more liquid there is in the snow, the heavier it becomes.

That also means the heavier the snow, the more stress there is on your roof. A foot of dry, fluffy snow weighs about 6,000 lbs on your roof. But a foot of wet, heavy snow puts almost 19,000 pounds of weight on your roof. If you add another foot of wet, heavy snow, that’s over 34,000 pounds of weight on your roof—just another reason to make sure your roof is in good condition before each winter.