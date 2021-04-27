What causes brush fires?

(WWLP) — Tuesday’s weather contributed to a higher than usual risk for brush fires in western Massachusetts. Meteorologist Kelly Reardon from NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield explains why.

The elevated risk for brush fires is due to the following reasons:

Areas of drought: When the ground is dry and the brush and vegetation is dry. The drier the ground and vegetation the easier it is for brush fires to start.

The air is dry: Another contributing factor to quick-spreading brush fires

Wind gusts add to the higher risk: We don’t have significant winds, but wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph are just enough to fan the flames resulting from brush fires, which helps them to spread.

Currently, in New York State there is a burn ban in place until May 15. Residents are banned from burning brush until then due to an elevated risk of wildfires. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation open burning is the number one cause of wildfires.