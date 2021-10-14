Western Massachusetts police looking for missing 73-year-old man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police need your help locating a missing Westfield man who was last seen in September. 

The Westfield Police Department is looking for 73-year-old Michael Baer. He was last seen on September 20, after telling his roommate he was going Upstate New York for horseback riding. 

His roommate reported him missing Wednesday, police said. Baer is said to be driving a gray 2007 Buick Lacrosse. No further description was provided. 

  • Photo: Westfield Police Department
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call or email the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 246-3791 and ask for Det. Sgt. Seth Florek.

