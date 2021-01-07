Western Massachusetts residents on Capitol crisis: ‘Completely unnecessary’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — What Americans witnessed at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. will be remembered around the world. Some western Massachusetts residents said they are heartbroken and can’t believe this happened in America.

The sight of Americans bombarding the Capitol, fighting with law enforcement in and around the building will be ingrained in the minds of people around the world.

Their goal was to stop Congress from counting the Electoral College votes.

“I’m disgusted by it, to be honest with you,” said Betsy Cournoyer of Chicopee. “Absolutely disgusted by it. It’s unnecessary, completely unnecessary. All this for a vote?”

It quickly turned violent, resulting in four deaths.

While tear gas filled the air, law enforcement recovered IED’s, and lawmakers sheltered in place as the world watched in horror worrying about the future.

Springfield resident Derrick Samms said, “You know I’m just thinking about the kids you know our children. Our kids, our American kids. When they see all of this happen, it is so frightening for them so that’s where my sadness goes.”

By late Wednesday night, authorities were finally able to secure the Capitol, more than four hours after the riots began.

Congress returned to work, determined to complete their duty.