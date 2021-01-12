Western Massachusetts remembers lives lost to COVID-19

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, hospital staff members enter an elevator with the body of a COVID-19 victim on a gurney at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif. California health authorities reported on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, a record high of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state Department of Public Health says the number raises the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 29,233. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — To honor the lives lost from COVID-19, there is a nationwide memorial to remember and honor the lives lost.

There have been more than 12,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Communities have been invited to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells on January 19 at 5:30 p.m. in a moment of unity and remembrance.

In a news release sent to NEWS10’s sister station from the City of Easthampton, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle announced the City Hall and Council of Aging will be illuminated in honor of the lives lost. Mayor LaChapelle invites all residents and organizations to decorate or light a candle and places of worship to ring their bells at 5:30 p.m. for five minutes.

The ceremony in Washington, D.C. will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost.