Western Massachusetts reacts to President Biden’s inauguration

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — President Joe Biden has already begun working on a number of issues, vowing to heal a deeply divided nation throughout the next four years of his presidency.

The main theme of his inaugural speech was unity. Biden also hopes to tackle COVID-19 and provide relief to struggling Americans.

Repair, restore, heal, and build were the words promised to Americans by President Joe Biden.

According to many Western Massachusetts residents, the pandemic and uniting the nation are only a few of the issues that need to be addressed during this new term. They say they want to see a change in racism and social injustice.

“Things to be looked at on a fair scale, not be slanted or privileged for different people. Just for equality for equal opportunity for everyone,” said David Thompson of West Springfield.

Biden also spoke of fighting violence, extremism, disease, and joblessness. People in Massachusetts said not only are those words hopeful, but the new administration is inspiring.

“I think it’s great that we have a madam vice president now. And I think that it’s inspiring for young women—this next generation that’s coming up—and so I think that, in all, we are going to have a great four years to see change that this country has been fighting for,” Michelle Brooks of West Springfield told NEWS10’s local sister station.

Americans are now waiting for the new administration’s response to the pandemic, after Biden announced his $1.9 trillion relief package for Americans.