Western Massachusetts parents react to planned full-time classroom return

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Parents are reacting to the education commissioner’s plans to get students back into the classroom in western Massachusetts. Education Commissioner Jeffery Riley is supporting the minimum of three feet of distancing between students rather than six feet apart.

One parent told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield that she feels that her kids’ school is taking all the proper measures to keep them safe while back inside the school building. One of those measures is keeping students six feet apart at all times.

Kaila Chianciola of Agawam said, “Virtual learning just didn’t work for our family. And there hasn’t been one day I have dropped my children off at school and thought that they were unsafe. And that’s because of all the great safety protocols that they have put into place.”

Commissioner Riley said that they will work with individual school districts that are challenged by the three-foot social distance to fit kids in classrooms.

Parents would still be able to choose remote learning for their child through the end of the year.